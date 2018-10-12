Recent rainfall has delayed cotton harvesting

Amarillo, TX (KFDA) - The Panhandle has welcomed heavy rain earlier this week, but it had a negative impact on cotton harvesting.
Cotton is a drought-tolerant crop that grows well in Randall County, but when heavy rain comes, the cotton cannot easily be harvested.
“The cotton starts stringing out of the bowl and it makes it difficult for the machines, or our strippers, to go in and do a really good job at harvest time,” said Dr. J.D. Ragland, County Extension Agent for Agriculture in Randall County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service. “So it delayed harvest for sure because the fields, at least right now, are just simply too wet to get in to harvest.”.
Ragland said, “Cold, wet conditions can string that cotton out, so when we have rainfall episodes like we just had, it can sometimes cause our quality of cotton to decrease.”
Even though the quality has decreased, Ragland said the cotton is still usable. The lower quality cotton will instead go towards more low-quality products.
Out of the 30,000 acres in Randall county, about 12 to 14,000 acres were affected by the recent heavy rain.
