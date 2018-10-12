Panhandle Breast Health to host Bright Lights of Bra-Way

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Panhandle Breast Health is presenting their Bright Lights of Bra-Way event on October 20.
The event will feature breast cancer survivors who will model uniquely designed bras created by local artists.
Tickets for reserved seating can be purchased here for $65 until October 15. Open seating tickets will be available at the door for $75.
Cocktail attire is encouraged and ties are optional.
The event will be held at the Amarillo Civic Center Heritage Room from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
