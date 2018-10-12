LEADING OFF: Kershaw vs Gio and the bullpen as NLCS begins

Clayton Kershaw starts for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series against Brewers left-hander Gio Gonzalez and — more notably — Milwaukee's deep bullpen. Josh Hader and the rest of the club's lights-out relievers have helped the Brewers win 11 straight games. The bullpen's 3.47 ERA was second in the NL only to the Chicago Cubs, and it began to peak down the stretch. The relievers went 2-0 with a 1.17 ERA in the three-game Division Series sweep against Colorado. Gonzalez probably won't need to go more than four or five innings before Hader and crew take over.