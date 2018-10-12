First Alert Weather Update

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Skies cleared today but we will experience dramatic weather changes this weekend.
Rain will move in tonight and last through midday tomorrow. After brief clearing tomorrow afternoon, a major cold front will surge into the area Sunday.
Temperatures will fall into the 30s and rain will change to snow by Sunday night.
Along with freezing temperatures, some snow may accumulate in parts of the area by Monday morning.
The map below will update hour by hour to see where severe weather is headed.
