City looking for person who put ‘googly eyes’ on statue; community is not impressed

SAVANNAH, GA (KXXV/RNN) - The City of Savannah is looking for vandals who put “googly eyes” on a statue.
They said in a Facebook post that the "googly eyes" were placed on the historic Nathanael Greene statue in Johnson Square.
"It may look funny but harming our historic monuments and public property is no laughing matter, in fact, it's a crime," the city said in a post. They urged anyone who knows about the crime to call the Savannah Police Department.
The post has over 3,000 shares - and most of the commenters made jokes and were skeptical about the city.
Commenter Kari Hunter said, "Yes even though Savannah has all those shootings I hope they move this to the top of the pile because #priorities I hope the #googlyeyebandit is brought to justice."
Mandy ML McManus had a similar response. She said, " I always wanted to visit Savannah, but now that I see how unsafe it is, no thanks! I’ll consider it once they catch this psychopath. Is the FBI involved yet?"
And in the wake of Hurricane Michael, some people said they believed there are bigger issues at hand in the state. Ashley Jones writes, "There’s literally a town that’s completely leveled right now and we are worried about $2 eyeballs that barely stick on a good day? Let’s worry about something a little more serious. It’d cost 50x more just to put them in jail for a day."
"So I'm not a part of this community or anything, but you guys do realize you just dared your entire city to googly eyes all of your monuments right? Just pick the eyes off and move on," commenter Greg Lamb said.
Copyright 2018 KXXV via Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.