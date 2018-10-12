Amarillo lacks affordable early child care

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Today the Children at Risk organization released research displaying the lack of affordable childcare in the Amarillo Region.
According to the study, 91% of low income families in Potter and 99% of low income families in Randall do not have access to affordable child care. The average cost of child care in the Amarillo area is $150 per week, and for low income families that’s not affordable. It is estimated that 4,400 low income kids in Amarillo are unable to access affordable, quality child care.
Amarillo College has two child development facilities that follow curriculum guidelines to prepare children for kindergarten and offers child care discounts to students. Texas curriculum guidelines include children knowing 3,000 to 4,000 words and numbers one through ten.
For the Texas Prekindergarten Guidelines visit: https://tea.texas.gov/pkg.aspx
