Amarillo animal shelter expanding community outreach

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare just received funding needed to be a resource for people within the community.
The shelter plans to use this money to better serve two demographics in our area, while focusing on keeping more pets with their owners and out of the shelter.
The pet retention grant is focusing on keeping more pets with their owners and out of the shelter.
“The very first and the largest percentage of this grant will go to the Spanish speaking citizens within our community,” said Richard Havens, Director of Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare. “We have over 33,000 citizens within our community that Spanish is the primary language spoken in the household.”
The shelter said it’s heard from residents that their ability to communicate with Spanish speakers lacks.
By being able to offer forms in Spanish, it plans to improve that.
“We’re also going to start doing some microchip events in the Spanish speaking areas in our communities to make sure we can get their animals back to them,” said Havens. “We want to get the message to our Spanish speaking citizens that we are here, we are an ally for them and their family, and even their four-legged family members.”
The other part of the funding will reach animals who belong to the homeless, where the shelter says they will start from ground zero.
“We want to make sure, that these animals are well cared for and that they have the medical treatment and are vaccinated, microchipped, as well as fixed," said Havens. “So we want to make sure these are the best animals and the healthiest animals, for even our citizens that are homeless.”
“At the end of the day, we don’t want animals, we want the animals staying with their citizens,” said Havens. “We’re looking at some of the gaps that exist within the current community. We’re aiming to help at least close the gap, if not - reduce it.”
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare said you can expect to see the benefits of this grant roll out over the next 12 months.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.