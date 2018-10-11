WTAMU hosting Distinguished Lecture Series event on learning disabilities

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - WTAMU is hosting a two-day conference, focusing on the science and therapies of learning disabilities.
The 8th Helen Piehl Distinguished Lecture will feature Dr. Timothy Odegard, a professor at Middle Tennessee State University and expert in dyslexic studies.
Dr. Odegard will speak on memory and language, and the development of those within human communication.
His message on Oct. 12 will be “The Building Blocks of Reading: An Overview of the Component Processes that Allow for the Comprehension of Written Language.”
He will continue his presentation on Oct. 13 with “Parent to Parent: What Every Parent Should Know.”
He will also have breakout sessions during each day, focusing on the building blocks of language, behavior management and early intervention for children with learning disabilities.
The conference will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4;30 p.m. on Oct. 12 and from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.
Registration is required, and due by October 11.
Those interested can register at the WTAMU website.
The cost for community members is $20 per day, while students may register and receive a continuing education credit for $30 per day.
