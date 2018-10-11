Water main break at 34th and Bell repaired, water to be back on this evening

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The water main break that closed 34th and Bell Street today has been repaired, according to officials with the City of Amarillo.
The break caused three out of the five traffic lanes at that location to wash out, resulting in the closure of the roads.
According to the City of Amarillo, a contractor drilled through a 24-inch concrete steel cylinder main that caused the break. The break affected two blocks in the area of Amherst and Carlton, and four businesses were closed due to the incident.
In a news conference this afternoon, city officials said repairing the break took longer than expected because 20 to 25 valves needed to be shut off.
Officials expect roads to be repaired within the week.
