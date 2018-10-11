30 volunteer leaders for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension 4-H program honored

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - 30 volunteer leaders for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s 4-H program from the Panhandle were honored at the 61st Annual Gold Star Banquet.
Brandon Dukes, AgriLife Extension district administrator in Amarillo, said volunteer leaders pitch in whenever and wherever they are needed. They participate in committees, provide leadership and help build self-confidence throughout the 4-H program.
"Volunteers are the key to our 4-H program,” said Dukes. “We value them greatly. This is our one opportunity during the year to salute them and recognize volunteers from each county in front of their peers.”
The following volunteers were recognized at the event: Brantlee Lemons from Armstrong County, Kathleen Barkley from Carson County, Stephanie and Scooter Gulley from Collingsworth County, Laura and Travis Taylor from Dallam County, Jessica Detten and Audrey and Jay Meador from Deaf Smith County, Candace Sellers and Micah Edwards from Gray County, Mollie Dahl from Hartley County, Jamie Messner and Ashton Macias from Hemphill County, Lori Sheldon from Hutchinson County, Paul Jenkins from Moore County, Jason Karber and Eric Newcomb from Ochiltree County, Shanda and Dan Neeley and Nicole and Scotty Wright from Oldham County, Glenda Sue Bezner from Potter County, Cara Bradshaw and Mandy Cowley from Randall County, Lacey Seymour and Lindy Thompson from Roberts County, Krista and Billy Brown from Sherman County and Chandra Corse from Wheeler County.
