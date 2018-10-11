United Way Wednesday: Maverick Boys and Girls Club inspires Amarillo’s youth

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - This year 17 organizations will benefit from the United Way of Amarillo and Canyon’s annual campaign, including the Maverick Boys and Girls Club.
That’s where you will find 11-year-old Bella Sirizzotti every weekday afternoon. And if you are lucky, she will sing for you.
Bella has overcome more adversity than most children her age. When she was 7, Bella entered the foster care system and jumped around to several households while her mom recovered from alcohol addiction.
“I didn’t have anyone else but my mom and then all the sudden I’m gone, I’m taken and all I can think is what did I do? Now, today I think, you know what it’s not my fault," said Bella. "Back then my momma was messed up and there were things going on in her life that I couldn’t understand at the time.”
During those dark times, she turned to song writing to sing through her pain and look towards the future. Her voice continues to be a guiding light.
Her mom is now three years sober and both of them are reunited, living at the Downtown Women’s Center.
After school, Bella goes to the Maverick Boys and Girls Club where she can spend time with her friends and pursue all the things she loves with a support system that loves her back.
“The club has helped a lot with giving me confidence,” said Bella.
When she grows up she wants to be a singer or a minister.
“I want to be a whole bunch of things when I’m older," said Bella.
It’s that response that drives the club to continue its mission of reaching kids who need them the most.
“Bella is just one of the many talented, special kids we have here," said Maverick Boys and Girls Club CEO Donna Soria. "She has turned music and her voice into a sort of therapy and it’s very healing for her to sing about her story. We encourage her to sing all the time anywhere she can because that’s what we’re fostering here. We’re trying to find that special gift inside every child and help that develop, whether that’s education, or music or sports.”
Without the club, Bella said she would spend her afternoons watching TV, being lazy, or eating raw Ramen.
“It’s just important that we’re here for those kids because there is no other place for them to go," said Soria. "Right now we have so many kids on the waiting list. We are only serving 3 percent of the kids who need us in Amarillo. It is an urgent need and we just want to serve more kids.”
That’s why funding from the United Way is so critical, so kids like Bella can grow up and share their voice with the world.
If you would like to join this year’s campaign efforts to raise $4 million for organizations like the Maverick Boys and Girls Club, you can contact the United Way by calling (806) 376-6359.
You can also “Dine United” Thursday, Oct. 11 by eating at Moondoggy’s Pizza and Pub in downtown Amarillo.
The restaurant will donate a portion of all Thursday’s proceeds to the United Way.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.