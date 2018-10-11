Three local small businesses honored for excellence

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Three of the area’s largest buyers came together this morning to honor three local small business.
Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC Pantex, the City of Amarillo and West Texas A&M University teamed up with America’s Small Business Development Center of WT to award three local businesses for providing excellent products and services that grow the community.
The Amarillo Small Business Partnership Awards Ceremony honored The Work Boot, Scarborogh Specialty’s Inc. and Hart Moving and Storage.
The event was held in the Civic Center Hospitality Room and included guest speakers from each sponsoring organization, as well as Amarillo City Council member Elaine Hays.
