Possible snow in the forecast in the Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - While we are finally experiencing some Fall temperatures here in the Texas Panhandle, it looks like we’ll see some snow a bit early this year.
A chance for snow is in the forecast for as early as Sunday, Oct. 14.
According to the National Weather Service, it is expected that rain will start early Sunday morning but will transition to snow around sunrise. All areas in the Panhandle could see snow.
