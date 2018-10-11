The Latest: Lawyers want proof that documents altered

In this June 2009 photo made available to the Associated Press on Friday Oct. 5, 2018, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo is pictured with Kathryn Mayorga in Rain Nightclub in Las Vegas. A lawyer for Mayorga, who is alleging that Ronaldo raped her in Las Vegas in 2009 said her client was "emotionally fragile" and agreed to an out-of-court financial settlement nine years ago because then she never wanted her name made public. Mayorga filed a lawsuit last week in state court seeking to void the agreement she signed while accepting $375,000 to keep quiet about the alleged encounter. (Matrixpictures via AP) NO SALES NO ARCHIVE MANDATORY CREDIT (MATRIXPICTURES.CO.UK)