Lake Meredith, Alibates Flint Quarries names Eric R. Smith as new superintendent

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A new superintendent has been named for the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area and Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument.
18 year National Park Services veteran Eric R. Smith will start his new assignment as superintendent on November 11.
For the past three years, Smith has been serving at Glacier National Park in Montana as deputy superintendent.
“While leaving Glacier and its great team will be hard, I feel very privileged to join our NPS colleagues and partners at Lake Meredith and Alibates Flint Quarries,” said Smith. “I look forward to continuing close relationships with the local communities, affiliated tribes, and the State of Texas, in managing our two parks for recreation opportunities and cultural experiences.”
Smith has 24 years of public service experience, previously working at places like Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park in Tennessee managing facilities and at Denali National Park & Preserve in Alaska as Deputy Superintendent.
More information on the two parks can be found on the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area website and the Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument website.
