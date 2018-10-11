Federal Agent Kristopher David Youngberg Honorary Escort

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Today Law Enforcement Agencies and Fire Departments honored Federal Agent Kristopher David Youngberg with an escort from Oklahoma City to Amarillo. The community gathered to watch the honorary escort on Durrett Road over passing I-40.
On Friday, October 5th, Agent Youngberg passed at age 41 in an automobile crash during his line on duty. Agent Youngberg was on his way back to Amarillo from training.
According to Agent Youngberg’s obituary, he served as a Marine for eight years and was deployed to Iraq in 2005. After his service in the military, Agent Youngberg worked in private security for a sheriff’s department before settling in as a federal agent for the Department of Energy in 2010.
