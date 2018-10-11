Faith City Mission celebrating donors at ‘The Art of Giving’ auction

Event features art from city officials, local celebrities

Faith City Mission will move into the former BSA Hospice building (Source: KFDA)
By Jacob Helker | October 11, 2018 at 5:06 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 5:06 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Faith City Mission will honor those who have donated to its rehabilitation and education campaigns with an art sale and auction.

The event will happen on Oct. 11 at 6:00 p.m. at The Cerulean Gallery.

Art pieces will be auctioned, both through live and silent auctions, as well as typical purchasing.

Many notable Amarillo citizens provided art for the sale, including Mayor Ginger Nelson, Chief of Police Ed Drain and NewsChannel10′s “Doppler Dave” Oliver.

NYNY Dueling Pianos will provide live music.

