Eveline Rivers Project celebrates 40 years of providing coats for children in need

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A long-standing tradition is kicking off this month for the Panhandle.
This winter makes 40 years The Eveline Rivers Christmas Project fits 35,000 to 45,000 children each year into coats.
Which the non-profit said wouldn’t be possible without generous donations from the local community.
“They can either clean out their closet for exceptionally gently-used coats or they can give us monetary means we can use as buying power,” said Founder of The Eveline Rivers Christmas Project, Eveline Rivers-McCoy.
Rivers said the organization also fits a child into a hat and new pair of gloves, which she hopes will keep them warm for the cold winter ahead.
“When a child has the opportunity to put on a new coat, we hope that builds their self-esteem and makes them happy," said Rivers-McCoy
The coatroom is open each Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.
But the program works on a referral basis.
“A child from head-start on up can be referred by a teacher in the school system or even Region 16,” said Rivers-McCoy. “When they come to be fitted for a coat, we will also provide one for any other children in the family who are without.”
For more information on the program contact Rivers-McCoy at 806-372-3985.
