Detention Officer from Clovis charged after allegedly taking drugs into Curry County prison

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - An officer has been charged after taking contraband into the Curry County Adult Detention Center.
Officers say 38-year-old Detention Officer Jesse Truong received a package from Cynthia Romero to give to her boyfriend, an inmate named Aaron Clark.
Clark’s cell was searched and officers found two envelopes containing methamphetamine.
Clark also allegedly gave some of the contraband to another inmate named Justin Tipton.
Tipton was searched and was found in possession of marijuana.
Officer Truong was charged with bringing contraband into a place of imprisonment and conspiracy to bring contraband into a place of imprisonment.
Inmate Aaron Clark has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance and conspiracy to bring contraband into a place of imprisonment.
Clark’s girlfriend Cynthia Romero has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance and conspiracy to bring contraband into a place of imprisonment.
Charges for Justin Tipton are still pending.
