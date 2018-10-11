City of Amarillo taking applications for boards/commissions

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will be taking applications for residents wanting to serve on advisory and regulatory boards and commissions.
The advisory and regulatory boards and commissions allow the public to make recommendations in policy to the Amarillo City Council under their specific area of expertise.
Applications will be valid for one year in order to remain current. Anyone who applied in October 2017 or earlier will need to re-apply.
The city is taking applications until November 1. Residents can find the candidate form here.
More information on the application process can be found on the City of Amarillo’s website.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.