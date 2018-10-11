Canyon mountain bikes recalled due to crash hazard

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Those who have bought a mountain bike recently make want to take a closer look at their purchase.
Canyon is recalling over 800 bikes sold across the United States due to an increased risk of crashing.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the chainstays, which keep the chain attached to the gears, can crack, leading to an increased risk of crashing.
Those with affected models can contact Canyon at (833) 226-9661 on Monday through Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for a free replacement chainstay.
Affected models include:
- M71 Spectral CF 9.0 PRO
- M71 Spectral CF 8.0
- M53 Spectral AL 6.0
- M74 Spectral WMN CF 7.0
- M50 Spectral WMN 6.0.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.