AP Source: Kerr, Wright, McMillan to be US assistants

AP Source: Kerr, Wright, McMillan to be US assistants
Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan signals to his players during the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers during a preseason NBA basketball game, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Scott R. Galvin). (Scott R. Galvin)
By BRIAN MAHONEY | October 11, 2018 at 7:52 AM CDT - Updated October 11 at 7:56 AM
FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photo, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gestures in front of Stephen Curry during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Oakland, Calif. Kerr understands the NBA's business side, free agency and everything it takes to build a perennial winner with a star-studded roster like the one he gets to coach every day. He knows what these Warriors have now will hardly last forever (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
FILE - In this March 14, 2018, file photo, Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr gestures in front of Stephen Curry during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Oakland, Calif. Kerr understands the NBA's business side, free agency and everything it takes to build a perennial winner with a star-studded roster like the one he gets to coach every day. He knows what these Warriors have now will hardly last forever (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File) (AP)

A person with knowledge of the details says Steve Kerr and Jay Wright have been chosen as assistant coaches for the U.S. national basketball team, putting the coaches of the NBA and NCAA championship teams on Gregg Popovich's staff.

The person told The Associated Press on Thursday that Nate McMillan will be the other assistant. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the staff had not yet been announced.

The trio of coaches will work with Popovich in the 2019 Basketball World Cup and 2020 Olympics, assuming the Americans qualify for both events.

Kerr has led Golden State to two straight and three of the last four NBA championships. Wright guided Villanova to the 2016 and 2018 NCAA titles. McMillan worked on Mike Krzyzewski's staff from 2006-12, when the Americans won two Olympic gold medals and the 2010 world championship.

The staff was first reported by the New York Times.