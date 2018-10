Its another chilly morning with temps in the 30′s and 40′s. Skies today will be mostly cloudy with breezy winds. Overnight we drop into the 50′s under mostly cloudy skies. We warm back into the 60′s on Friday and Saturday. Rain chances will be possible late Friday into Saturday. A strong cold front will bring in much colder temps Sunday into Monday with high temps in the 30′s and 40′s. Rain and even some snow showers may be possible in the northwest.