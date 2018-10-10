‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way’: TV icon speaks on overcoming learning challenge

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Henry Winkler, known by many for his role as the Fonz on Happy Days, was in town to speak on how his dyslexia, that went undiagnosed for years, motivates him to advocate for children who face the same challenges.
The West Texas A&M University Center for Learning Disabilities asked Winkler to share his story of success after overcoming his own learning adversity.
Winkler didn’t know he had a learning challenge until he was 31, the age he read his first book.
That’s inspired him to become a voice for children who learn differently.
“So I talk about it, and when I talked about it, it was just the truth, it was just my truth. I have a learning challenge. I didn’t realize that I was connecting with so many people,” said Henry Winkler. "Then, I found out, that one out of five children have some sort of learning challenge. That is a big portion of the population. Those kids have to know no matter how hard it is for them to learn, it has nothing to do with how brilliant they are.
As part of his mission to reach kids, Winkler and his co-writer Lin Oliver have written 30 novels, with number 31 on the way.
“I walk around the office, I talk, Lin types. Then, she has an idea, she types, I wait. She reads it back to me, we argue over every word. We’ve written 30 novels this way,” said Winkler. “My message is where there’s a will, there’s a way. There’s not just one way to get to where you need to go.”
Winkler hopes children know they can overcome any obstacle and reach for the stars.
You may even win an Emmy like Winkler just did for the TV series Barry.
“If you know what you want, you just keep moving to your dream. Eventually, you will get there. I am no more special than anybody else. I just knew what I wanted, I trained to do what I wanted to do, so I wasn’t a flash in the pan,” said Winkler. I just kept going and here I am talking to you in fabulous Amarillo."
