Texas Catholic dioceses plans to release names of clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse of minors

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The 15 Catholic dioceses in Texas and the Ordinariate of the Chair of St. Peter made the decision on Sept. 30 to release names of clergy who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor, going back at least to 1950.
The bishops’ decision was made in the context of their ongoing work to protect children from sexual abuse, and their efforts to promote healing and a restoration of trust in the Catholic Church.
“This is an action in response to the faithful’s call for greater accountability and transparency,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, archbishop of Galveston-Houston. "Every bishop in our state has made a statement expressing his concern for all who have been hurt and I want to express my personal sorrow at such fundamental violations of trust that have happened. We are completely committed to eradicating the evil of sexual abuse in the church and promoting healing among the faithful and those injured by this crime.”
With 8.5 million Catholics and 1,320 Catholic parishes in Texas, the endeavor to compile a comprehensive list of clergy who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor represents a major project. All dioceses will publish their lists by Jan. 31, 2019.
“It will take some time for files to be reviewed, and there may be people who come forward with new information following this announcement. My brother bishops in Texas and I agree that transparency in this painful matter of sexual abuse can assist with healing for survivors and transformation for our Church,” explained Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, MSpS, archbishop of San Antonio.
The release of names of clergy credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor is part of an ongoing effort by the dioceses to provide an even safer environment for children. These lists will be updated as new information becomes available.
For information on reporting child abuse in Texas, please visit: http://txcatholic.org/how-toreport
From Most Rev. Robert Coerver, Bishop of Lubbock:
The care of members of the Catholic Church on the South Plains is the top priority for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lubbock and for me, the Bishop of Lubbock.
Today’s announcement is a message of action that will help the Church continue to work to nurture an environment of transparency and accountability which is necessary especially to rebuild the trust of those who have experienced abuse.
As we continue this work, we must move forward in a spirit of justice and reparation, while also preserving principles of mercy and compassion.
The Catholic Church in the United States has worked to provide safe environments, especially over the last 15 years. We will remain vigilant to provide an even safer environment for every child in our care.
We pray for victims and survivors of abuse of any kind, and we pray especially for those families whose trust in the Church has been broken. We also pray for the Holy Spirit to renew the Church as we work to heal these wounds to the Body of Christ.
Officials with the Diocese of Lubbock also released the following information:
We are deeply sorry that some Church leaders have, at times, failed in their responsibility to protect minors. The Catholic Church throughout the United States has worked to improve protection, especially over the last 15 years. We will remain vigilant to provide an even safer environment for every child we serve. The Catholic Church in Texas is committed to the prevention of sexual abuse of minors by those who are in ministry in the Church and to promote healing for survivors of abuse. Each diocese has comprehensive policies in place both to respond to complaints and to prevent the sexual abuse of minors. These safety policies and practices are regularly verified by an external audit of each diocese.
