Ride along on Route 13: new on-call service

"Our on call service primarily serves the medical center area from Westgate mall down the I-40 corridor and out to the Tascosa Road Walmart, " said Brett Lawler, Fixed Route Operations Supervisor for Amarillo City Transit. “Just anywhere within that zone for passengers who don’t live close to the Route 11 that goes through there on W 9th. It provides people the ability to get out here on the other routes that meet out here on the mall without having to go into downtown and get out to their medical appointments."