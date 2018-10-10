Remnant Trust bringing rare historical documents to WTAMU

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - 20 documents from throughout the history of science will be available to read, touch and feel for WTAMU students.
The Remnant Trust, a nonprofit that provides up-close and hands-on exhibits of real historical documents, has loaned early documents relating to the history of science to the school.
The documents will be available for viewing on campus through Oct. 19.
A panel titled “Science Through the Ages: Ethics, Astronomy and Matter” will be presented by a panel of science faculty on Oct. 11 at 7:00 p.m. in the school’s Legacy Hall.
Several rare documents will be at the panel, along with demonstrations, telescopes and nitrogen frozen ice cream.
The event is free and open to the public.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.