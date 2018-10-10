Reagor-Dykes customers caught in lawsuit, bankruptcy limbo to see relief

The motion says shortly after Ford filed their lawsuit, Reagor-Dykes Auto Group learned that not all TT&L fees had been paid on certain cars sold before the lawsuit was filed. They also learned that some trade-in payoffs had also not been paid. Because of this, the affected consumers were not able to register their cars, some were under the threat of being repossessed, and some customers were asked to pay two car payments; one for the new vehicle and one payment for the vehicle they traded in.