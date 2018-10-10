Police: Man under the influence of drugs driving fully-loaded cattle truck

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Littlefield Police Department received report of a fully loaded cattle truck travelling westbound on US Hwy 84 where the reporting party advised the truck was “all over the road from shoulder to shoulder.”
Littlefield officers stopped the truck at the western city limits and US Hwy 84. Further investigation revealed the driver was operating the vehicle on a public roadway under the influence of illegal drugs.
The driver, 21-year-old Misael Flores, was arrested. A search of the truck incident to the arrest produced a quantity of illegal narcotics.
The truck, trailer and the contents of the trailer, 38 head of cattle, were towed to All Ways Towing in Littlefield. A representative for the Lubbock Feed Lot went to that location and took possession of the trailer and cattle.
A search warrant was granted and a blood sample obtained. Test results on the sample are pending.
Flores was taken to the Lamb County Jail where he was booked and released to their custody.
