League of Women Voters to hold candidate forum

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters will host a candidates forum on October 11 where you can meet the candidates in the upcoming November election.
The forum begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Amarillo College downtown campus auditorium located at 1314 South Polk Street.
11 local candidates will have an opportunity to make a statement on why they are running for office and what they hope to accomplish if elected.
A question and answer period will follow.
Early voting begins on October 22.
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.