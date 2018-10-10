League of Women Voters to hold candidate forum

League of Women Voters hosting candidate forum
By Kaitlin Johnson | October 10, 2018 at 1:48 PM CDT - Updated October 10 at 1:49 PM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The League of Women Voters will host a candidates forum on October 11 where you can meet the candidates in the upcoming November election.

The forum begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Amarillo College downtown campus auditorium located at 1314 South Polk Street.

11 local candidates will have an opportunity to make a statement on why they are running for office and what they hope to accomplish if elected.

A question and answer period will follow.

Early voting begins on October 22.

Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.