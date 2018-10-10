Judge: Video 'casts doubt' on police account of killing

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016 file photo, attorney Adante D. Pointer, left, speaks at a news conference in San Francisco, as a video is displayed of the San Francisco police shooting of Mario Woods who police say appeared to raise a knife and approach one of the officers. A federal judge says video of the racially charged fatal San Francisco police shooting "casts doubt" on officers' accounts that Woods, a 26-year-old black man, was moving quickly toward them when they shot. The judge cited the videos Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, when he refused to toss out a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the victim's family against the officers. Five officers shot Woods a combined 21 times in December 2015. The shooting sparked weeks of protest over the department's treatment of minorities. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File) (AP)