Judge rules on release agreement for Coronado H.S. teacher accused of inappropriate relationship

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A federal judge has ruled on release conditions for a Scott Riley Hall, the Coronado High School teacher who was arrested for having a sexual relationship with a student.
Hall was in federal court Wednesday morning with his attorney Dan Hurley, who waived the preliminary hearing and did not contest the probable cause for his arrest. During the detention hearing the U.S. attorney agreed to withdraw a motion to detain as long as certain requirements were met.
Specific conditions for his release were for Hall to seek employment at a place that is not frequented by minors, surrender his passport, attend mental health counseling, not consume alcohol, have him location monitored and not have unsupervised contact with anyone under 18-years-old, along with some general release conditions.
Halls wife agreed to serve as a custodian after his release to ensure all conditions were met. The judge also required computers to be removed from his house and have his wife’s phone protected by a passcode.
Hurley also said Hall’s grandfather posted the state bond of $100,000 but the judge also ordered another $100,000 bond for the federal charges.
The plan is to use Hall’s house as collateral but Hall’s mother, who lives in Houston, will need to sign paperwork to finalize the bond agreement. The deadline to have those papers signed is 5 p.m. Monday.
However, the judge did agree to release Hall as soon as the release conditions were met. If Hall does not meet the 5 p.m. deadline he must surrender himself to United States marshals.
