High Plains Food Bank receives 15,000-pound food donation

"We're excited to be here today at High Plains Food Bank to participate in this donation," said Chuck Simmons, Director or National Customers Retail Execution for Bimbo Bakeries, USA. "You don't have that comfort of where that next meal is going to come from so it really comes to light during the holiday time. It's an honor and a pleasure to be able to have this opportunity, not only as a company, but to be personally involved in it because we know we're giving back. We know we're helping individuals."