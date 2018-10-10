High Plains Food Bank receives 15,000-pound food donation

Amarillo, TX (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank received 15,000 pounds of food today.
Bimbo Bakeries, Tyson Food and Walmart teamed up to help fight food insecurity in the Panhandle. Through their partnership with Feeding America, they were able to make this donation today.
"We're excited to be here today at High Plains Food Bank to participate in this donation," said Chuck Simmons, Director or National Customers Retail Execution for Bimbo Bakeries, USA. "You don't have that comfort of where that next meal is going to come from so it really comes to light during the holiday time. It's an honor and a pleasure to be able to have this opportunity, not only as a company, but to be personally involved in it because we know we're giving back. We know we're helping individuals."
The Walmart located on Georgia Street had certain sales monitored over the summer, and those sales are the reason that Walmart was given the 15,000-pound donation. Walmart then chose High Plains Food Bank to receive the donation.
“It’s nice to see that this is happening just before the holidays. There’s so much need out there for people that are homeless or low income,” said John Edwards, Facilitator Trainer with the Walmart Training Academy on Georgia Street. “These people still have to eat, and they still have needs.”
The donation consists of 10,000 pounds of chicken from Tyson and 5,000 pounds of bread from Bimbo Bakeries.
Pete Louree, Tyson Team Leader Retail Operations said, “there’s 14% of the population in the 29 counties that this food bank services. 14% are food insecure and struggling to find or have a meal every day. We’re happy to be contributing to folks in the Panhandle”
