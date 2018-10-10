‘Emotional support squirrel’ delays flight to Cleveland, video shows owner being ejected from plane

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A flight on Tuesday from Orlando to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport landed a little later than expected.
Passengers had to get off the plane after a woman refused to leave her “emotional support squirrel” behind.
When the woman booked her flight, she noted that a support animal would join her, but she did not say it was a squirrel, which is considered a rodent.
“Rodents, including squirrels, are not allowed on Frontier flights. The passenger was advised of the policy and asked to deplane," said a Frontier spokeswoman in a prepared statement.
However, the woman refused to get off the flight, and as a precaution, every other passenger was asked to exit the cabin.
Police then boarded the plane and escorted the woman to the main terminal at Orlando International Airport.
While the woman is being escorted off the plane you can hear her say “shut up” to another person in the terminal.
Rodents are on the banned list of Frontier’s Emotional Support Animal Policy.
Reptiles, insects and non-household birds are also on the list.
We are not sure if the squirrel’s owner was able to get onto another flight to Ohio.
