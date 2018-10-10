Cold morning but we warm up this afternoon

It is the coldest morning since the spring with temps in the 30′s and low 40′s. Wind chills feel into the upper 20′s and low 30′s. Skies will be mostly clear today with temps warning into the 60′s this afternoon. We will stay dry through the middle of the work week. Overnight we once again drop back into the 30′s and low 40′s. Temps stay below normal in the 60′s and 70′s through Saturday. Another strong cold front will drop us back into the 40′s and 50′s on Sunday and Monday. Rain chances return Friday into the weekend due to remnants of a tropical system moving in the from the Pacific.