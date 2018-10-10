Clovis man found guilty for domestic violence shooting

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A Clovis man was found guilty by a Curry County jury after shooting a woman in the head in June of 2017.
Clovis officers received a domestic violence call on June 16, 2017 where a woman had been shot in the head.
The suspect was 34-year-old Joshua Martinez, who fled the scene but was caught shortly after the shooting.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and eventually recovered from her gunshot wounds and other injuries.
A Curry County jury found Martinez guilty on October 10 for aggravated battery on a household member with a deadly weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Martinez is also pending trial for another domestic violence case from May of 2017.
Martinez could face up to 21 and a half years in prison.
