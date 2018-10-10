Canyon ISD proposes $196.7 million bond

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - This November, locals will vote on a proposed bond for Canyon ISD worth almost $200-million dollars. Today, district leaders presented the bond plan to the public during the leaders luncheon. Presenters included Superintendent Dr. Darryl Flusche, Assistant Superintendent of Business and Operations Heather Wilson, Assistant Superintendent of Support Services Robyn Cranmer, Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Cameron Rosser.
The improvements include new campuses and expansions designed to meet the needs of the growing community. The district has grown by 12-hundred students and is projected to grow by another 2,000 over the next seven years. If the proposed bond passes, taxpayers in the district with a $100,000 home value would see a monthly increase of $10.70.
The 2018 Bong Package includes:
- Two New Elementary Campuses (#9 and #10)
- New High School (#3 High School)
- Expand and renovate Randall West
- Renovate Randall East back to a Junior High (#3 Junior High)
- Renovate Existing Facilities
- Adding internet connectivity between our campuses
- Adding Activity Buses
- Renovate Kimbrough Stadium (accessibility, restrooms, concession stand and fieldhouse)
For more information visit: https://sites.google.com/canyonisd.net/bond/home
