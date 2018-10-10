Amarillo ‘State of the City’ address will discuss projects, priorities for upcoming year

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - City leaders will gather on Wednesday to present a roadmap for Amarillo over the next year.
Mayor Ginger Nelson will lead the 2018 State of the City address at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts at 7:00 a.m.
Speakers will discuss city issues ranging on police hiring, public safety, road repairs and a neighborhood redevelopment plan for the San Jacinto area of the city.
The event is open to the public.
For those unable to attend, a full livestream of the event will be available on the NewsChannel10 Facebook page beginning at 6:58 a.m.
