Amarillo Professional Baseball will announce affiliation with San Diego Padres

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The upcoming professional baseball team in Amarillo is about to make its Major League Baseball affiliation official.
Amarillo Professional baseball will officially introduce the San Diego Padres as their team’s MLB affiliate at a press conference on Oct. 11.
APB president and general manager Tony Ensor said the moment is one for the record books.
“It’s an honor to bring Major League-affiliated baseball and the Padres back to our great community for the first time in 37 years and would love for all to come help celebrate and be a part of history,” said Ensor.
The event will take place a the Embassy Suites in downtown Amarillo at 2:00 p.m.
The team’s first game will throw its first pitch on April 8, 2019 against the Midland Rockhounds.
