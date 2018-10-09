WT to host StrengthsQuest expert W. Robert Gabsa

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is hosting Gallup StrengthsQuest expert W. Robert Gabsa for their Distinguished Lecture Series. on October 10.
Gabsa, who specializes in organizational performance using strengths-based development, will give a lecture entitled ‘StrengthsQuest: Developing Engaged and Thriving Students on Campus and Beyond’, which will focus on students finding their strengths and engaging them in and out of the classroom.
Prior to his work with Gallup, Gabsa earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota and his bachelor’s in marketing and finance from California State University, Long Beach.
He now works with Fortune 500 companies and focuses on brand experience.
The event will be in Legacy Hall on the WTAMU Campus at 12:15 p.m.
The event is free and open to the public.
