Willow Vista Early Childhood Development Academy has official ribbon cutting ceremony for new program

“I think statistics bear out the fact that early childhood education is important for all those social, mental and behavioral health aspects, but also academically," said Four Price, State Representative House of District 87. “These children will have less interactions with law enforcement later on, and they’ll have better academic achievement. So the investments that are made now will pay dividends in the future. Those children will be supported emotionally, they’ll be supported academically, and they will learn cooperation and socialization. They will develop the love of learning that will really benefit them for years to come. It’s a real benefit to our community that River Road has stepped up with this program.”