Willow Vista Early Childhood Development Academy has official ribbon cutting ceremony for new program

Amarillo, TX (KFDA) - The River Road school district hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony this morning for its Willow Vista Early Childhood Development Academy.
The decision to begin the academy was made at the end of last year, but Willow Vista began the program this fall, which makes the ribbon cutting their official celebration of their new beginning.
The new program is pushing to put your children in an early development program because Willow Vista not only teaches kids academics, but skills that will help them later on in their lives.
“I think statistics bear out the fact that early childhood education is important for all those social, mental and behavioral health aspects, but also academically," said Four Price, State Representative House of District 87. “These children will have less interactions with law enforcement later on, and they’ll have better academic achievement. So the investments that are made now will pay dividends in the future. Those children will be supported emotionally, they’ll be supported academically, and they will learn cooperation and socialization. They will develop the love of learning that will really benefit them for years to come. It’s a real benefit to our community that River Road has stepped up with this program.”
Willow Vista’s Early Childhood Development Academy obtained a grant through Head Start, which funded new furnishings and a playground. The grant also funded the hiring of extra professionals that the children need.
Dana Bowlin, who is the Principal for Willow Vista Early Childhood Academy, said, “We have a handful of pre-k openings, and we have room for some kindergarten. I also have some empty classrooms, so if I need to add teachers, I can do that."
“Anything that we do for young children will come back around as they grow up to be productive citizens,” said Bowlin. "We all know that according to research, education is so important, but that those foundational years, you can’t get them back.”
