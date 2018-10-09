Rain continues with cooler temps

We are once again starting off the morning with areas of heavy rain and flooding concerns. A strong cold front will move through the area today dropping high temps into the 40′s and 50′s this afternoon. Rain will come to an end by late morning. Tempos overnight will be some of the coldest temps since the spring dropping into the 30′s and 40′s. Some areas in the northwest may see their first frost or freeze of the fall. Temps will remain below normal in the 60′s and 70′s through the rest of the week. Rain chances return Thursday into the weekend.