Panhandles Top 25 Nurses recognized at annual Panhandle Great 25 Nurse Event

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Panhandle Great 25 Nurses event is awarding 25 Registered Nurses during tonight’s celebration at Polk Street United Methodist Church.
There are over 4,000 registered Nurses in the panhandle, but only 25 were selected to receive an award.
Nurses need to be referred in order to be qualified.
60 students applied for the $1,500 scholarship, but only six were chosen.
All applicants needed to discuss how their leadership skills would impact the health care community in the Texas Panhandle in the future.
The event hopes to encourage individuals to enter nursing as a career path so that individuals could attend nursing school to better meet the healthcare needs of the community.
The 25 honorees at tonight’s event include:
- Melanie Allen, RN BSA Health System
- Beth Attebury, RN Childress Regional Medical Center
- Tony Badillo, RN BSA Health System
- Adonna Ballard , RN Region 16 –Educational Service Center
- John Blakley, RN Amarillo VA Health Care System
- Sis Bond, RN Amarillo Kindred Hospice
- Christine Brewer, RN BSA Health System
- Darla Caldwell, RN BSA Health System
- Abbie Cano, RN Borger Independent School District
- Shirley Collins, RN BSA Health System
- Lisa Formby, RN Hereford Independent School District
- Machelle Funtek, RN Northwest Texas Healthcare System/
- Amarillo VA Health Care System
- Jay Griggs, RN BSA Health System
- Angie Hamilton, RN Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Elizabeth Hammond, RN Amarillo VA Health Care System
- Carolyn Hudson, RN Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Verena Johnson, RN Amarillo College
- Clint LaFever, RN Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Dustin Lambert, RN Amarillo VA Health Care System
- Yessenia Longoria, RN Moore County Hospital District
- Misti Moore, RN BSA Healthcare System
- Melissa Peavey, RN Dalhart VA Health Clinic
- Teri Quattlebaum, RN Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Charlene Seale, APRN Amarillo VA Health Care System
- Susan Stach, RN Region 16-Educational Service Center
- Jessica Welch, RN BSA Health System
- Jean Whitehead, RN Amarillo Independent School District
Copyright 2018 KFDA. All rights reserved.