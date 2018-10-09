Los Barrios looking for mentors for scholarship recipients

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Los Barrios is seeking mentors for scholarship recipients who don’t have a freshman-year mentor.
Last year Los Barrios offered more scholarships than ever and now has a shortage in mentors.
Mentors are required to keep in touch with a first-generation college freshman on a monthly basis to help with any difficulties the student may be having, and reporting it to Los Barrios.
Los Barrios is preferably seeking mentors who work in the student’s field of interest, although it is not required.
Anyone interested in becoming a mentor can contact Sandra Gonzalez at (806) 326-2424.
