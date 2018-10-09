Hurricane Michael: FL county issues friendly trespass warning for weatherman Jim Cantore

Michael To Make Florida Landfall As Hurricane
By Ed Payne | October 9, 2018 at 1:35 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 2:07 PM

(RNN) – The Weather Channel’s Jim Cantore is forecaster non grata as powerful Hurricane Michael approaches the Florida panhandle.

When bad weather hits, Cantore is usually somewhere around.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is trying to get ahead of the game, it doesn’t want Cantore anywhere close to their stretch of Florida. They’ve posted a trespass warning for the storm-chasing weatherman on their Facebook page.

Everyone know whats in store when Jim Cantore shows up. So we issued a little notice. lol

Posted by Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office FL on Monday, October 8, 2018

The warning describes Cantore as a “person of interest.” It limits him to “non-business-related visits only. Winter month preferred.”

Three pictures are included just in case anyone doesn’t recognize the famous weather personality.

The post ends with: “This is not a real trespass (warning). We like Jim, just not under these conditions.

The sheriff’s office will have to keep a close eye on Cantore. Dana Headrick Baccadutre of neighboring Niceville snapped a shot with him.

Everyone needs to be packing! Look who is here! Jim Centore!!

Posted by Dana Headrick Baccadutre on Monday, October 8, 2018

