Hernandez reversed on 3 of 4 replays in Yanks-Red Sox Game 3

"I think back to the replay of the Luke Voit play at first base, that Angel Hernandez actually got right. And when he came back, next to Voit, he made a little comment to him and smiled a little bit, almost like, you know, 'I got one right,'" Flaherty said. "It's not that funny, Angel. These are playoff games. These are big deals. And replay bails him out — the play eventually is going to be right. But you got to be thinking at first base, maybe take a little more pride in what you're doing."