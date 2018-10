Colder air and a few lingering showers have moved in on the back side of the strong system that has affected us for days. The rain will move away tonight, skies will clear, and the coldest temps of the season will be here by morning. We can expect lows in the 30s and a Frost Advisory is in effect for the Oklahoma panhandle and the NW half of the Texas panhandle. Quiet and pleasant weather returns tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 60s.