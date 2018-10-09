Clovis man sentenced to life in prison for 2017 stabbing, rape

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A Clovis man will spend life in prison after he was sentenced today for the 2017 stabbing and rape of a woman.
A Curry County jury found 52-year-old Lorenzo Martinez guilty of first-degree murder and criminal sexual penetration on October 4.
In February of 2017, Martinez called police and said he stabbed a woman multiple times and had sex with her twice after she died. He told police the woman was “annoying" him.
“This is the most horrific and heinous crime I’ve seen,” said Judge Fred Van Soelen. "I’ve not seen anyone that is more of a threat to society and see no reason the defendant should ever be released."
The sentences for the criminal sexual penetration and first-degree murder will run at the same time.
Martinez may be eligible for consideration for parole in 30 years. If released, he would have to register as a sex offender for life and serve a term of parole from five years to life.
