City of Amarillo hosting State of the City event

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is hosting the State of the City event on Wednesday, Oct. 10.
From 7:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m., members of the Amarillo City Council and Mayor Ginger Nelson will discuss current issues affecting Amarillo.
The event begins with a breakfast and coffee at 7:00 a.m., and the presentation will start at 7:30 a.m.
Tickets are available at City Hall in the Administration Office on the third floor. Tickets are first-come, first-serve.
For more information, call (806) 378-5219.
