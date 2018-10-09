City of Amarillo hosting State of the City event

By Kaitlin Johnson | October 9, 2018 at 9:55 AM CDT - Updated October 9 at 9:55 AM

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is hosting the State of the City event on Wednesday, Oct. 10.

From 7:00 a.m. until 8:30 a.m., members of the Amarillo City Council and Mayor Ginger Nelson will discuss current issues affecting Amarillo.

The event begins with a breakfast and coffee at 7:00 a.m., and the presentation will start at 7:30 a.m.

Tickets are available at City Hall in the Administration Office on the third floor. Tickets are first-come, first-serve.

For more information, call (806) 378-5219.

