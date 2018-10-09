City of Amarillo adopts Community Wildfire Protection Plan

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - It’s wet out right now, but as the temperature drops and the air gets drier in the coming months, local firefighters said wildfires could literally be at your doorstep.
That’s why the Amarillo Fire Department created a Community Wildfire Protection Plan which will address the city’s highest wildfire risks.
“Some of the biggest issues we have right now are the severe amounts of grass build-up and other fuels from the wet season we had last year,” said AFD Deputy Fire Chief Sam Baucom. “Now that we’re moving into a drier, curing-type season, that’d be the fall and the winter, those fuels are going to be susceptible to wildfire hazards.”
Amarillo firefighters teamed up with the Texas A&M Forest Service and other local agencies to form the plan.
They tracked what areas could be impacted by fires that may start both in and out of city limits.
“It showed how much the fuel had built up and what we did is took that information, divided the city into neighborhoods and went out and determined which ones were most at critical need for mitigation services,” said Baucom.
Mitigation services such as prescribed burns are a critical part of the protection plan.
The last prescribed burn in Amarillo this past January was the first in 60 years.
Baucom said it successfully eliminated 200 acres of grass and fuels that could have put many homes in danger.
“We taught our firefighters how to assess a neighborhood and how to develop community emergency plans,” he said. “So the next thing we do is we’re going to start rolling that information out to the community, it is available online right now. And we’re going to start working on targeted mitigation projects in and around the city.”
Texas A&M Forest Service Wildfire Urban Interface Specialist, Mylea Lovell, believes working with communities to reduce their individual risk will help firefighters and citizens be proactive ahead of the wildfire season.
“I think that most people don’t think day-to-day ‘What’s my wildfire risk?’” she said. “And so this helps the fire department see where they need to spend their resources best to get started.”
